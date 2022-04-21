Handmade with love by Purkal Stree Shakti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: “Sab Kaushal Mangal hai!” Full of Jossssh, the artisans of Purkal Stree Shakti handcrafted a beautiful souvenir from Dehradun for actor Vicky Kaushal, shooting for a film in their city. Embroidering their signature on the beautifully crafted quilts, the artisans take pride and joy in their work. The actor got a picture with Babita Didi’s name inscribed on the quilt and it made her day!

Purkal Stree Shakti is a nineteen-year-old organisation supporting the remotely placed artisans of Dehradun and Mussoorie. With the blessings of Chinni Swamy and GK Swamy, the founders of Purkal Stree Shakti Samiti, it now runs as a social enterprise. The legacy is carried forward by former Purkal Designers Banee Batta, Aasha Giri and Aiswarya Enolla Patri. Adding feathers to its cap, the enterprise has collaborated with GAP, Kearney, Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, Capillary Technologies, LBSNAA, and many more! The co-founders, Banee and Aiswarya, were felicitated by their alma mater, NIFT Mumbai, and the Textile Minister of India, Piyush Goyal, who loved their work and made sure to buy a runner made with love by Chanda. Making a bill for the Minister of Textiles, their joy knew no bounds. With Purkal quilts going places, the entire team is Patching Lives, Quilting Joys!

Those wishing to support the artisans of Purkal Stree Shakti and buy their wonderful handcrafted products can get in touch via @purkalstreeshakti on Instagram or visit their head office at Village Sewala Kala, Chandrabani Road.