“Hands-on Training on Animal Taxonomy” organised by USERC

Dehradun, 19 Feb: A week long training programme on “Animal Taxonomy” started today in the auditorium of the Zoological Survey of India conducted by Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Centre (USERC) in collaboration with the ZSI.

The Chief Guest, Deepak Kumar, Secretary, Program Implementation Department, Uttarakhand, said in his address that various types of schemes are being run by the government for the students, villagers and general public, the benefits of which should reach all. He said that through training on “Animal Taxonomy”, students will get help in studying animals systematically.

Director of USERC, Prof (Dr) Anita Rawat said in her address that the organisation organises training programmes in collaboration with research institutes in various subjects to increase the skill base of students. Prof Rawat said that by organising science, education and innovation focused training, students are imparted self-confidence and also get guidance on career and self-employment. She said that USRC is also training students of Uttarakhand through weekly trainings in collaboration with institutions outside the state.

Dr Gaurav Sharma, Head of Department at Zoological Survey of India, emphasised that the institute continuously collects and preserves classified data related to the extinct species of animals and existing species. Special attention is being paid to the conservation of all species. Dr Sharma delivered an expert lecture on “Status of Faunal Diversity in India”.

Dr Vijayveer, former Director of DRDO, Tezpur, gave an expert lecture on “An overview on animal taxonomy and opportunities for researchers in this field”. Scientist Dr Aftab Ahmed provided hands on training on “Collection Preservation, Observation and Identification of Fauna”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by scientist Dr Narendra Sharma. Dr Manju Sundriyal conducted the program and disclosed that 100 students from 10 educational institutions of the state are receiving the training.

Also present were USRC scientists Dr Om Prakash Nautiyal, Dr Bhavatosh Sharma, Rajdeep Jung, Dr Archana Bahuguna, etc.