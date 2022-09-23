By Pooja Marwah

“Warning!! Estrogen levels currently high!” This was on the cover of a letter I received from a regular reader. Instantaneously, the oxytocin’s charged up inside as I read further.

Hormones don’t make you crazy, they don’t make you irrational. They simply nudge you a bit but that tiny touch could lead to some pretty unreasonable ideas!! We all need to laugh at ourselves sometimes… so go on and indulge in some hormone therapy!

There are all kinds of people that contribute to the population explosion in the world but the ones that catch my eye are the ones that have the ability to accept life graciously, with a smile. It is very correctly said – Life is just 10% of what happens to you. The rest of the math depends entirely on the mis-use of your own hormones!

Remember the song by Milli Vanilli – ‘Blame it on the rain, yea yea… Blame it on the stars…’ You can go on a rant and play the blame game but eventually you will have to concede to your own miscalculations. We are designed to a unique form that comes with its unique manual. What you feel is what you attract and visa-versa.

My oxytocins are on a perpetual high. Love is a very powerful word. Often known as the “love hormone,” this warm fuzzy cuddly bear feeling happens if you can distinguish between the melody and the noise in life. Happiness is about feelings, about kindness and about you. You cannot spread joy if you are in a state of continuous war with your own hormones.

Balance the act is what is asked of you as you live life. Indulge in the happy hormones you have and bask in their outlandishness. Dopamine is secreted when appreciation is received. However big or small, praise is praise if it is candidly offered. And why look elsewhere? Dream and set goals and then strive to achieve. Every little stepping stone releases a high. You won’t need addictive substances to feel the buzz, a shot of dopamine produces.

And endorphins – this is one of my favourites… To quote a line from

Legally Blonde; “Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy.” You can squat and you can ride or you could swim or you could pant! Whatever form of sweaty action you opt for, the results will be a calmer happier person. And the plus side besides joyfulness is a fitter, healthier, vibrant you!!

The first step begins with you and once you are satiated being an awesome version of you, you are better equipped at helping another by a word, gesture or deed. Happy hormone, serotonin, comes into play at this juncture for you are giving your time to another. Time is THE greatest gift you can give; for you give away a part of your life that you will never get back.

To share my own experiences, I’d say that no matter how hard the storm hits or how deep the words hurt, it’s only made me bounce back stronger. The simultaneous release of hormones inside me pushed out all the negativity and put in front a clean black slate. Mine to write on, scribble on and mine to ensure it does justice to the insanity, hormones are said to bring about!

Coming back to the irrational unreasonable mood swings, life begins every day. I am not one to go on a PMS anxiety driven road. If it happens, it happens… suck on a mint, sink your teeth into chocolate, grab something or someone that makes you happy and play a little.

Use the happy hormones to the best of your ability and feel the adrenalin rush inside of you. An open mind that is on a path of unlearning and undoing is one that will re learn and re do it all, in a different way.

So, work on yourself and enjoy the quirks endorphin, dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin produce. It is an awesome foursome, should you have a mind to accept its secretions!!

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes on contemporary living and offers incisive reflections on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myriad struggles we face each day.)