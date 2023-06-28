‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ team meets Governor at Raj Bhawan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met with the team of the “ Har Shikhar Tiranga ” expedition, which returned after climbing Kamet mountain, the highest peak of Uttarakhand, at Raj Bhavan.

The 7-member mountaineering team led by Colonel RS Jamwal told the Governor that under the expedition organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, the team of “ Har Shikhar Tiranga ” climbed the highest peak in each state of the country. And importantly it is doing the work of hoisting the tricolor. Colonel Jamwal said that his team got the opportunity to achieve this feat under this expedition of climbing Mount Kamet in Uttarakhand. He said that this campaign started in Arunachal Pradesh, and the next stop is in Ladakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that this is a very thrilling journey. The thinking behind this campaign awakens a sense of belonging. Climbing the highest peak of each state and ending the expedition by unfurling the tricolor is indeed a unique attempt to display patriotism. During this, Lt-General Singh got introduced to each member of the team and said that during his military services, he too had participated in different types of campaigns and in these campaigns, the spirit of patriotism is propagated along with adventure. Lt-General Singh said that all of you deserve congratulations and if you need any kind of help, all possible help will be provided.