Harak Singh denies speculation of leaving BJP

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 2 Dec: Speculation was today rife in political circles that Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat was set to desert the BJP. However, there did not seem to be any truth behind this day long speculation and finally, reacting to the rumours, Harak Singh himself stated that he was a disciplined soldier of BJP and wasn’t going anywhere. He further claimed that he would work hard with other BJP leaders and workers to ensure its win in the upcoming assembly polls and that BJP would win the upcoming polls. Harak Singh Rawat expressed dismay and shock over the speculation in respect of his leaving the BJP. He condemned those engaged in spreading such lies and claimed that they probably had some hidden agenda behind spreading such lies. The Cabinet Minister added that he and other senior BJP leaders were currently busy preparing for the upcoming Dehradun rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make it a historically successful rally and it was very malicious on part of some to spread such rumours. He categorically stated that he was not going anywhere and was here to stay in the BJP. Earlier in the day, in response to a question posed by media persons, Cabinet Minister Arvind Pandey too claimed that the speculation regarding Harak Singh Rawat leaving the BJP were baseless and those spreading such rumours were doing so in an attempt to create confusion. Pandey claimed that Harak Singh Rawat was a stalwart BJP leader who had a large heart and that he was personally aware that Harak Singh wasn’t leaving the party.