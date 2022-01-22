Harak Singh Rawat may not contest polls

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Jan: Though expelled BJP MLA Harak Singh Rawat has finally managed to gain entry into Congress after being made to wait for five long days, sources close to him claimed that he might not contest the assembly polls this time. However, sources added that the Congress leadership has assured a ticket to his daughter-in- law Anukruti Gusain from Lansdowne.

However, local Congress leaders and workers aspiring for tickets or for their preferred leaders from Lansdowne have taken strong objection to the possibility of the ticket being granted to Anukruti Gusain from Lansdowne.

According to party sources, there are at least 12 major contenders for the Congress ticket from Lansdowne that has been for long a BJP citadel. Now that it is almost certain that Anukruti Gusain will be contesting from there as the Congress candidate, all the 12 contenders have spoken in one voice against the decision.

Among those who have spoken out openly against the party decisions are Dhirendra Pratap and Raghubir Bist, both contenders for the party ticket from Lansdowne.

Sources in Congress further claimed that during their recent visits to the constituency in Lansdowne as well as in Rikhnikhal, veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat as well as the new PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal had assured the ticket to local Congress leaders only. Today, in fact, some Congress ticket aspirants jointly held a press conference in Lansdowne to express their opposition to the party’s decision, which they termed the decision as a slap on face of the committed party workers who had been working hard in the party interest for so long.