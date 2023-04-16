Hard summer season ahead for consumers as power shortfall already peaks

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Apr: As mercury rises and the demand for power also rises, consumers in Uttarakhand can expect a tough time ahead in the summer season due to the increasing shortfall in power generation in the state. Though, the temperatures are already rising higher than the normal so early in the summer reason, the power shortfall is increasing rapidly in the state. The major reason behind unprecedented level of shortfall is the fall in power generation by the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL) this summer . As against the power generation to the level of 14.5 Million Units per day last year in April, this year, UJVNL has been able to generate only 8.5 Million Units so far. Hence, despite getting additional power from the Central pool this year, the gap between the generation and the demand for power . One major reason behind lesser power generation by the UJVNL this summer has been less rains and snow during the winters and because of this fact, the reservoirs are not full. To fill the gap between the power demand and generation, UPCL will have to purchase additional power from the open market at higher prices. Today, a peak demand in power was seen in the state at 42 Million Units while the available power for supply is at the level of 32 to 35 Million Units only. The power demand is increasing every day this month. While yesterday the demand was 41.5 million units, today the demand has gone to 43 million units.

As a result, undeclared power cuts have already begun in the state including in Dehradun though officially, any power cut has been denied by UPCL in Dehradun. Of course some relief is expected from the resumption of power generation from the gas plant located in Kashipur which has two machines to generate power . About 200 MW of power is being generated from two machines installed in the gas plant. One additional machine of the capacity of 100 MW is being installed at Kashipur and is expected to begin generation by 19 May. However, UPCL will still have to buy additional power to meet the local demand from the open market. It may be recalled that unlike the other states, Uttarakhand used to have additional power in summer months as power generation at hydropower stations in the state used to work at full capacity in summer months till a few years ago. However, due to adverse climatic changes, the situation is not the same anymore. Earlier, Uttarakhand had power agreement with many other states under which it used to buy power in winter months and sell power to other states in summer months. No More!