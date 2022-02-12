Haridwar in clutches of drug mafia: Surjewala

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 11 Feb: Randeep Singh Surjewala, General Secretary, Indian National Congress, declared today that Haridwar under BJP rule is in the clutches of the drug mafia. Haridwar, the holy city of Devbhoomi, where the Ganga flows uninterruptedly, had become the centre of charas, ganja, smack and heroin use.

He also recalled the Mahakumbh corona scam under the patronage of the BJP.

He expressed the resolve of the Congress party to uproot the drug mafia.

He said that, instead of catching this organised mafia, the BJP government and the police were catching only petty drug smugglers. He mentioned a list of drug related arrests in this regard, which indicated the severity of the problem.

Even the state’s jails were under the shadow of the drug menace. Even international trafficking of drugs was taking place. He added that fake Remdesivir injections were being manufactured under the nose of the BJP government. He also mentioned a BJP leader and his son as being involved in sale of illegal liquor.

He recalled the numerous deaths from consumption of illicit liquor.

During the Kumbh Mela, the BJP government of Uttarakhand awarded contracts to 11 laboratories to test for Covid so that RT-PCR test of lakhs of devotees could be done. But lakhs of fake tests were done only on paper, money was siphoned off and the lives of devotees and their families were thrown into the fire of the epidemic.

When this came to light, the BJP government got only one company investigated out of the 11 companies and found more than one lakh tests to be fake.

The BJP government did not even get the remaining ten companies investigated.

The deadly business of counterfeit medicines worth thousands of crores of rupees is flourishing under the nose of the BJP government, he asserted.

Since the year 2018, this deadly business of manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines has been exposed repeatedly, but nothing has been done. This business of playing with the lives of the people of Uttarakhand and the country with fake medicines is flourishing openly under the BJP government. It is clear that this would not have been possible without the direct connivance of those in power.

He urged the people to save Uttarakhand and religious places like Haridwar from the various mafias by defeating the BJP!