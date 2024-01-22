Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ pays obeisance at Guru Ram Rai Darbar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jan: Haridwar Member of Parliament, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib, here, today. He also had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Dass. Both had detailed discussions on the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Programme, developmental projects of Uttarakhand State and various contemporary subjects.

MP Nishank also gifted the Mahant a collection of his books. Dr Nishank also invited the Mahant to his daughter Vidushi’s wedding.

Dr Nishank was welcomed as per the tradition of Shri Darbar Sahib this morning. He was gifted a memento of the Darbar Sahib.

Dr Nishank praised the welfare works undertaken by the Shri Guru Ram Rai Group. He also appreciated the outstanding work of the doctors and staff of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. He was briefed on the work done by SGRR institutions in school and higher education. Shri Guru Ram Rai University and Public Schools run under the SGRR Education Mission are imparting quality education.