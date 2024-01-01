Haridwar on the Road to Progress

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 31 Dec: Haridwar district is all set to welcome the new year with magnificent entry gates to the state of Uttarakhand at the Narsen border, purposeful utilisation of the vacant space under flyover at Shankaracharya Chowk for sports activities and a mini sports village. If all goes well, these projects underway will be completed in the year 2024.

Magnificent Dwar at entry point

The revamp of the Bhalla College Stadium, formation of Narsen entry gate, an architectural marvel, beautification of Kanwar Patri Marg, expansion of existing stadium as per international standards and other ongoing projects will be completed in the new year. Describing the progress on Narsen Dwar, Anshul Singh, Vice Chairman, Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority, said, “The foundation work of the gate is already over. We are planning to get artisans from Uttarakhand who can work on special stone and make engravings which will give the impression of the Uttarakhand art. From the first impression on the Dwar, any visitor would feel that s/he is entering the state.”

Sports facilities underneath flyover

In a first, Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority has undertaken a project to repurpose the unused space underneath the flyover at Shankaracharya Chowk and convert it into a basketball court, badminton court, open gymnasium and a skating rink with proper lighting for night time matches. Even the players will have a parking space for their vehicles under the flyover.

Anshul Singh, Vice Chairman, HRDA added, “Six spans of the space beneath the flyover at Shankaracharya Chowk have been made, out of which three are for different courts, other three will have gardens and parking space for players. We hope to complete the work by end of January 2024.” Once the Shankracharya Chowk flyover underspace is utilised, the same concept of repurposing unused space will be implemented at Bhupatwala and Roorkee flyover areas.”

This utilisation of space will help curtail encroachments in such areas as many street beggars take shelter under flyovers and ruin the beauty of the city landscape.

Mini Sports Village

A mini sports village is in the offing in the district with a cluster of indoor cricket pitches for practice, Lawn Tennis court, a three storied Squash court building, a gymnasium and five indoor badminton courts in one premises. The existing sports complex has been demolished to give way to new badminton courts and other indoor games facilities. Synthetic mats for the badminton court will be laid and it will emerge a one stop centre for all sports activities.

Water sprinklers with pipeline work have already been installed for the grass pitch in the stadium wherein professional cricket matches will be played. High mast lights shall be installed for night matches. If all goes well, the work on the mini sports village will be finished by March 2024. Amongst Tier II cities across India, this type of sports village will be the first of its kind. An online system facility will be made wherein the sports lover can book a slot and come to practice in the sports complex.

Beautification of ghats and bridges

Beautification of the Kanwar Patri Marg with amenities for the pilgrims and morning walkers, cycle path and walkway along the road will be constructed. The sanctum sanctorum of Har Ki Pauri will be made brighter and beautiful with colourful lights on the cable bridge. For the Dhanush Bridge at Har Ki Pauri, re-tender process for lighting has begun, said the Executive Engineer, HRDA, TP Nautiyal.

Façade lighting with more than a million combinations of lighting patterns will be done near the holy spot. Plantation on all dividers from Dehradun to Uttarakhand border will be done by HRDA. Heritage poles shall enhance the beauty of ganga ghats, and areas enroute from Arya Nagar Chowk in Jwalapur to Shivmurti in Haridwar, and government offices.