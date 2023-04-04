Haridwar Police arrest fake CBI Officer

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 3 Apr: The Haridwar police have arrested a fraudster who had cheated several people by posing as a CBI officer in Uttarakhand. The fraudster is Shamim, son of Wasim Azam, a resident of Sadholi Kadim in Behat (District Saharanpur) in UP. The accused had not only cheated several persons of huge sums of money but also managed to get engaged to a woman from district Haridwar by presenting himself as a CBI officer.

On the instructions of SSP, Haridwar, Ajay Singh, Police recovered fake documents from the possession of the accused. Shamim has been arrested from his native place, Behat, in district Saharanpur. The Police recovered a few photographs that showed him in the uniform of an IPS Officer as well as a total of 8 fake IDs which mentioned his designation as a DCP with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The documents ostensibly issued by CBI’s Delhi and Dehradun branches are actually photoshopped documents. The accused informed the Haridwar Police that he had prepared the documents and IDs by using Photoshop software.

The accused had managed to get engaged to a young woman from Ranipur Jhal in Bahadarabad (District Haridwar). He had claimed before the girl’s family that he was currently posted in Patiala (Punjab). However, after a while, the girl’s brother became suspicious and filed a complaint with Bahadarabad Police Station on 8 December, last year. However, it was after several months that the Police managed to get hold of the accused.