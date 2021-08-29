Haridwar vaccination drive to focus on specially-abled people

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 27 Aug: Hero MotoCorp has partnered with the district administration here to administer 10,000 doses of vaccines in a phased manner to the people in the city.

Additionally, the company has also taken an initiative to provide two mobile vans equipped with facilities such as wheelchair, stretcher and refreshment packets, etc., to help mobilise specially-abled people to visit the nearest health centres to get vaccinated.

Launched under the company’s CSR platform, ‘Hero We Care’, Hero MotoCorp today commenced the first phase of the vaccination drive for the public at the company’s manufacturing plant in Haridwar, which will be followed by another camp at Rawali Mahdood. The vaccination initiative will cover both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in phases as defined by health authorities and will be implemented as per the guidelines prescribed by the government.

Inaugurating the vaccination programme, Vinay Shankar Panday, District Magistrate, said “We highly appreciate and commend Hero MotoCorp for taking the lead in supporting the government initiatives to overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19 in Haridwar district. We thank the company for providing us with 10,000 doses of vaccines for the community, and two mobile vans to mobilise the specially-abled citizens for vaccination. This is an outstanding example of community service by Hero MotoCorp and we urge other corporates to also come forward and join hands with us in such initiatives.”