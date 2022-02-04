Harish Rawat attacks BJP for ‘wrongly’ targeting him

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: After being under attack over his alleged order issued as CM to declare Fridays as a holiday for Muslims, Harish Rawat has now targeted the BJP for making an issue out of a ‘non-issue’.

It may be recalled that, earlier, Harish Rawat had denied having issued any such order during his chief ministership and had even challenged the BJP to prove its charges. Now that the order issued by the then Secretary, Shailesh Bagoli, has surfaced and has gone viral, Harish Rawat has become somewhat defensive. He took to twitter today, claiming that BJP was blowing up a non-issue. In his clarification, instead of directly denying the allegations levelled by the BJP, Rawat claimed that BJP was used to lying and making baseless allegations against him, sometimes with respect to the Friday holiday and sometimes his cap. He accused the BJP of resorting to polarisation of voters by making the polls a Hindu-Muslim issue. He further reminded that during his tenure as CM, orders had also been issued to declare holidays on Chhatt Puja and Karva Chauth. Not only this, he had also declared a holiday on Ravidas Jayanti for the ‘Dalit brothers’. He also reminded that he had also declared Phooldei and Harela as holidays so that the culture of Uttarakhand was preserved.