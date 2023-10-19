Harish Rawat criticises Modi Govt for not conducting Census, promises Caste Census in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Oct: Veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat today criticised the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre for failing to conduct the general Census which was due in the year 2021. He was speaking to the media persons in Doiwala. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat levelled serious allegations against the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and against the state government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his interaction. He said that the general census should have been conducted in 2021, but the Modi government deliberately kept postponing it. He also demanded that the census should be conducted at the earliest and should include caste census also. He claimed that if Congress comes to the power at the centre, conducting the Census and the caste census across the country will be the top priority of the Congress Government. He asserted that the Congress had demanded a caste census across the country and Congress also supported caste census in Uttarakhand at the earliest. Rawat said that a caste census in Uttarakhand is also necessary so that it is known what remains to be done for those castes in the state.

Rawat further claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Centre to end the provision of reservations in the jobs which has been guaranteed under the Constitution. He asserted that the Government posts are not being filled. Class IV posts have been abolished. Sectors like Railways, telecom, air, defence, etc., are being outsourced to the capitalists. When these institutions will not exist, then there will be no posts and reservation will automatically end, he claimed further.

Rawat claimed that once the Congress comes to power in 2024, it will revert such anti national decisions of the Modi Government. The Congress Government will conduct an assessment of the vacant posts lying vacant from 2014. On women’s reservation, he said that the Centre has decided to put the Women’s Reservations on hold till 2033. He said that the Centre claims that at first there will be census , then delimitation and after only, the reservation for women will be implemented. This, Rawat said is a long process and is aimed at dillydallying the reservations. The Congress demands existing constituencies be reserved in the same manner as had been done in the matter of civic polls and in the Panchayat polls. He reiterated that in the issue of the promised 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, Congress wants reservation for OBC women under a sub-quota.

Rawat also criticised the Pushkar Dhami Government in Uttarakhand over “its failure to deliver”. He claimed that there is wide corruption in the government. There was corruption in the construction of Suryadhar Lake. He said that Doiwala is beset with many problems and issues and claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to sell Doiwala Sugar Mill to private parties. He also blamed the Dhami Government of stalling the proposed Law University in Ranipokhri so that additional land around the airport could be sold to the capitalists.

It may be recalled that Harish Rawat , who was denied Congress ticket from Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency in the last Parliamentary elections is lobbying to get the party ticket from Haridwar constituency only. Haridwar constituency with a large population of Muslim votes is being considered to be safest bet for Congress in the coming 2024 Parliamentary Elections. Harish Rawat has been active in the constituency and has been interacting with people, the media and also staging dharnas on various issues in order to remain in news.