Harish Rawat leads Padyatra, flays Govt

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 6 Jan: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat led a Padyatra of the Congress leaders in protest against “rising unemployment” in Uttarakhand here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Rawat and PCC chief Karan Mahara targeted the BJP government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami in the State. Rawat claimed that unemployment is increasing in the entire country including Uttarakhand. He also flayed the State government of not filling up vacancies in various governmental posts. His Padyatra and protest is aimed at the laconic attitude of the State government. The Padyatra is a symbolic wake up call for the State as unemployment rate is on the rise and Uttarakhand is in the worst position as far as employment situation is concerned. Harish Rawat said that more than 93,000 posts are lying vacant in State departments, but in the last seven years only drama is being enacted in the name of recruitment in in the Government. He alleged that the recruitments made by the Government in the last few years are also being postponed from being announced or appointed, on some pretext or the other.

He said that the results of the competitive examinations conducted so far have not been declared. This exposed the anti-youth face of the Government and said that more than 700 industrial firms and units are lying closed at SIDCUL and other places in the State because the Government here is anti-employment, anti-youth, anti-women, anti-Congress, anti-Backward Class and anti-farmer. Mahara also fiercely attacked the government over rising unemployment and called the government an anti-youth government. overnment has proven to be a complete failure in providing employment to the youth of the state.

Other senior Congress leaders were also present in the occasion.