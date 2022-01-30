Harish Rawat not being accepted by Cong leaders themselves: Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: BJP’s state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said today that senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat, was forced to constantly change his constituencies as he was not being accepted by his own party leaders. Chauhan said that, after contesting and losing badly from Haridwar in Garhwal and Kicchha in Kumaon, Harish Rawat wanted to now contest from Ramnagar. However, he was not accepted by his own party leaders and was again forced to change his constituency to Lalkuan. Even the Congress leaders were not digesting his candidature in various constituencies.

At the same time, BJP spokesman Ravindra Jugran accused veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat of trying to create division among Hindus by declaring that he would set up a Brahmin Commission. Jugran said that during his tenure as CM, all that Rawat did was to appease the Muslim community and was even now trying to do so. The Brahmin card was just one attempt to create a divide in the majority community.