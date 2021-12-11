Harish Rawat, other Cong leaders condole Gen Bipin Rawat’s demise

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 8 Dec: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, Leader In-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav, Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Co-in-Charge Deepika Pandey Singh, Former State President Yashpal Arya, AICC Spokesperson Prof Gaurav Vallabh have expressed deep condolences on the sudden demise of Indian Army CDS, General Bipin Rawat in accident today. Expressed grief over sudden death of Bipin Rawat and other senior army officers, Congress leaders said that the untimely sudden demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat was an irreparable loss to the Indian Army and the void left by his death could never be filled. He said that General Bipin Rawat served in various positions in the Army including important posts of General and CDS of the Indian Army. He had a long innings of military service, his commendable contribution to the Indian Army could never be forgotten, his services given for the defence of the country would always be remembered. Congress leaders also raised slogans like “General Bipin Rawat Amar Rahe” at PCC Headquarters at Rajeev Bhawan here today. The party also cancelled a press conference that had been called and was to be addressed by AICC Spokesman Gaurav Vallabh today State media in-charge Rajiv Mehrishi said that as soon as the State Congress Committee received the news of the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, all the Congressmen present in the meeting, while postponing the meetings and press conferences, paid tribute to CDS General Rawat by keeping his silence. They also prayed for the peace of the soul and after that all the Congressmen raised slogans “General Bipin Rawat Amar Rahe” on this occasion. Congress leaders also prayed for peace to the departed soul and for strength to his family and well wishers to bear this loss.