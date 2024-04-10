Harish Rawat’s remarks on laziness of Cong leaders should galvanise party: Ganesh Godiyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Srinagar, 8 Apr: Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat is campaigning with full force but, so far, no national level Congress leader has visited the constituency to campaign for him. Godiyal has been focussing on holding smaller rallies in the rural areas of the constituency and in the towns. Today, he reached Satpuli where he addressed a rally to canvass votes for himself. Here he mentioned veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat, who had two days ago claimed that the Congress leaders and workers are becoming lazy. Agreeing with this, Godiyal added that Rawat has made this remark with the aim of galvanising and inspiring the party workers to awaken and work harder to ensure victory for the Congress candidates in the ongoing Parliamentary Elections.

He claimed that, as far his Garhwal seat is concerned, the party leaders and workers are active and are working hard to ensure maximum support for him.

During the rally in Satpuli, Aam Aadmi Party leader Digmohan Singh Negi extended support to Godiyal. On this occasion, several political workers of other parties also joined the Congress.

Godiyal also sought people’s support in Padul and Parasundakhaal. It was claimed that the public is now fully fed up with the hollow promises of BJP leaders. In such a situation, the public has made up its mind that the Congress has to win.

Godiyal claimed that BJP is trying to divide society, while Congress believes in uniting the people. He added that the condition of the country is terrible at present. Inflation is at its peak, the LPG cylinder which was available for Rs 500 has now crossed Rs 900. Due to inflation, grains are disappearing from people’s plates. He claimed Congress takes everyone along and that, this time, the public is going to overthrow the BJP government.