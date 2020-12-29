Harish Sharma wins year’s final Etlantis Rapid Open Chess Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Harish Sharma has claimed the top spot in this year’s final Etlantis Rapid Open Chess Tournament, while Lalit Kumar and Daksh Goyal were in the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

In the under-10 category Abir Singh Rana emerged the winner. The tournament which is organised by the Etlantis Chess Academy witnessed a good response from the city’s players.

Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ was the Chief Guest at the event. He distributed the trophies to the winners in each category and appreciated players for participating in the tournament.

‘Gama’ said, “Dehradun will soon become the hub of Chess.”

In order to provide a platform to city chess players, Etlantis Chess Academy organises the open tournament every Sunday.