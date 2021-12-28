Harshit Gupta takes over as Chair

Young Indians Dehradun Chapter Annual Session held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Dec: Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter organised its Annual Session 2021 & Panel Discussion on Impact of Digital Technologies in Accelerating Business Growth on Friday. Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council highlighted that under Nation Building, Yi engages its members under the broad categories of education, environment, healthcare, employability, arts (sports & culture) and rural initiatives contributing positively to its surrounding eco system and the nation. He added that international engagements for providing exposure and global connect to the youth, is also an important activity of Yi. He highlighted that Yi is one of the proud founders of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance which is a collective of leading entrepreneurially-minded organizations representing the G20 countries who seek to promote youth entrepreneurship. Maneesh Kumar, Joint Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Dehradun shared that Digital technologies & Social Media has totally transformed the way we used to do businesses. It enables people to make their voices heard and to talk to people across the world in real time. As a blessing in disguise, COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be main catalyst in speeding up the adoption of digital technologies by several years. Harshit Gupta, Chair, Yi Dehradun Chapter shared that Yi is one wonderful organization that carves a young professional / entrepreneur into a visionary leader ready to act as a catalyst in Nation’s Development journey. He added that , “Since the chapter is quite young we tried to strike a balance between learning and fun to hold our members together for making them understand the ethos of Yi and look forward to more focused work in time to come.” Other Speakers present on the occasion was Dhruv Seth, Co-Chair, Yi Learning Vertical, Partner, Seth & Associates, Pavitra Arora, Chapter Launch Champion North, Yi National & Head Legal, Hemant Arora & LLP, and Kanika Mittal, Former Director Marketing Reebok India. The Session was well attended by 100+ Young Indians (Yi) members and select Invitees.