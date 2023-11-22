HC seeks govt response on PIL seeking early rescue of trapped workers

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 20 Nov: Hearing a PIL filed today seeking early rescue of the 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel in district Uttarkashi, the Nainital High Court has sought response of the government within next 48 hours.

Hearing the PIL filed in this respect, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit has asked the state government to submit its reply within 48 hours. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on 22 November. The court has also issued notice to the Ministry of Disaster Management, Secretary Public Works Department, Central Government, National Highway Authority and asked them too to submit their responses also in this respect. The PIL has been filed by Samadhan NGO located at Krishna Vihar in Dehradun. The PIL states that 41 workers are trapped inside the tunnel in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi since last 12 November, but the government has failed to rescue them so far.