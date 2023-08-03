HC summons Secretary, Sports, over irregularities related to Cricket Association of Uttarakahnd

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Aug: The Nainital High Court has sought government’s response regarding allegations of irregularities in the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU). The High Court observed that there is interference of politicians and businessmen in CAU. The High Court has sought a response from the Sports Secretary of Uttarakhand Government regarding the irregularities of the CAU. The matter will now be heard on 17 August.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed in this respect by RTI activist Advocate Vikesh Negi.

Hearing the petition, the bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Shanghvi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal admitted the PIL, issuing notices to the CAU and the government. Advocate Lalit Saud, who represented the case on behalf of the petitioner, says that the court while admitting the petition observed that everything is not well in CAU. There are irregularities and interference of many politicians and bureaucrats in the management of the sports body. The petition claims that since the time CAU got recognition from BCCI, there have been many financial and other irregularities. Along with the financial irregularities, the selection of the players is also not fair. There are allegations that bribes are demanded from the players for their selection.

A request has been made in the PIL that the entire matter be investigated by a committee of three former judges. Office bearers with conflict of interest should be removed and banned from contesting elections. It has also been further claimed in the petition that the Registrar of Societies has a dubious role in this entire matter. An appeal has been made before the court that an administrator be appointed.

RTI activist Advocate Vikesh Negi, who is the petitioner in this case, says that when in the last four years not even a single pitch or stadium has been built in the entire state, the CUA has received an amount of Rs 50 crores from the BCCI. The question arises where this money has disappeared. He also claimed that the CAU office bearers are mired in corruption and, because of this, many talented players from the state have been forced to play for other states. He expressed the hope that the players of the state will get justice from the High Court soon.