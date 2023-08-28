Headstart’s ‘Bharat Pitchathon 2.0’ Celebrates Remarkable Success at Genesis Incubation Council of Quantum University

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 26 August: The Bharat Pitchathon 2.0 Uttarakhand Edition, an initiative by Headstart Network, was successfully hosted by the Genesis Incubation Center of Quantum University Roorkee, on Saturday, showcasing vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship. Bharat Pitchathon 2.0 was an amalgamation of startup pitches, sound ecosystem networking, and startup acceleration all in one event. With their tagline “Unearthing Startups From Bharat ” this renowned event, is aimed at spotlighting and nurturing promising startups, facilitating their journey towards growth and success . The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of jury members, startups, mentors, and industry leaders from across India, all uniting under a common banner – to fuel India’s journey towards economic strength. Out of 27 registered startups, 10 startups were shortlisted to pitch after the application screening. The first edition of the Bharat Pitchathon was also hosted by the Genesis QUIC last year.

Ajay Goyal, Chairman of Quantum University , graced the event with his presence and profound insights. He urged young minds not only to pursue jobs but to become creators of job opportunities. He emphasized the pivotal role startups play in driving innovation, economic growth, and job creation, thus igniting a spark of determination among the attendees. Dr Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Quantum University , welcomed guests and expressed support for startups at the Incubation Center Genesis which aims to boost innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

A distinguished panel of 10 angel investors evaluated each entry meticulously. During the selection process, their seasoned insights and discerning eye led to the shortlisting of 10 standout entries. The eminent jury comprised prominent personalities such as Dr Anuradha Malla, Mukesh Kestwal, Kumar Saurabh, Saurabh Trivedi, Vivek Jain, Akash Khanduja, Verendra Kalra, Vatsal Lunawat, Shobhit Goyal, Anurag Sharma among many notable personalities. The startups’ innovative concepts and business proposals left the jury impressed, highlighting India’s youth’s creativity and originality. During the event, Dr Anuradha expressed her views saying, The energy and innovation I’ve witnessed at Bharat Pitchathon 2.0 is truly refreshing. These startups are a reflection of India’s growing entrepreneurial talent.”

Verendra Kalra, Managing Partner at Verendra Kalra & Co, remarked, “The quality and diversity of ideas presented by the startups are impressive. It’s evident that these budding entrepreneurs are poised to catalyze significant positive changes in the business landscape.” Mukesh Kestwal, Chief Innovation Officer at iHub, AWaDH, IIT Ropar, echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s inspiring to witness how these young entrepreneurs are reshaping the startup ecosystem with their innovative ideas.” The startups covered a wide range of versatility from Agritech to E-commerce to Sustainable business.