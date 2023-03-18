Health awareness among women will build a strong nation: Deepti Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

UTTARKASHI, 17 Mar: A one-day workshop organised for girl students at the Ram Chandra Uniyal Government PG College, Uttarkashi, was successfully completed today. The theme of the workshop was ‘Sensitisation of Adolescent Girls: Health and Hygiene’.

The workshop was inaugurated with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj, National General Secretary, Mahila Morcha.

The workshop was presided over by the Principal of the college, Professor Savita Gairola.

As the main speaker at the workshop, Dr Khushbu Pujari, Gynecologist from the District Hospital, told all the girl students in detail about the causes and diagnosis of diseases related to women’s health, menstruation and reproduction.

Chief Guest Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj, while addressing the girls, declared that such programmes are necessary to take women forward in the present time. When women become aware of their health, only then will they be able to build a strong nation. In earlier times, there were no such programmes, because of which girl students did not have any knowledge about their health and hygiene, due to which they used to suffer from many diseases.

Dr Richa Badhani, Convenor of the workshop, presented the action plan of the collaborative proposal by USERC.

She said that USERC had given funds to the college for a sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator. These machines had been purchased through the Gem portal and installed in the women’s toilet of the college.

Deepti Rawat also inspected the machine installed in the women’s toilet.

Present on this occasion were Dr Jayalakshmi Rawat, Dr Vinita Kohli, Dr Sonia Saini, Dr Anamika Chhetri, Dr Priyanka Sangal, Dr Reena Shah, Dr Aradhana, Dr Deepika Verma, Dr Madhu Bahuguna, Dr Preeti Barthwal, Dr Shiksha Semwal and other teachers.