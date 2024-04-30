Health Dept issues alert regarding Dengue, Chikungunya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: In view of the rising number of dengue and chikungunya patients in the state, the health department has issued guidelines to all the districts on the prevention and treatment of Dengue and Chikungunya.

A guideline of 20 important points has been issued to District Magistrates and CMOs by Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, who has been holding review meetings regarding the prevention and control of Dengue and Chikungunya.

At the suggestion of health experts, the Health Department has issued guidelines for the treatment and prevention of dengue and chikungunya patients under the signatures of Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar. Dr Kumar observed that, over the past years, dengue and chikungunya diseases are emerging as a major public health issue in the state. The vector of dengue and chikungunya diseases is Aedes mosquito, he reminded, adding that the time from July to November is most conducive for spread of dengue virus infection.

He further reminded that Dengue and Chikungunya diseases are mosquito-borne diseases which are caused by water stored in coolers, vases, pots, open water tanks, old tyres, collected junk, etc. Public participation is very important for the prevention of dengue disease. Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that all other departments also have important participation for effective prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya diseases. The guidelines issued today say that the activities to be carried out by all the departments for dengue prevention and control should be done in a timely manner. All the departments should continuously carry out all the activities to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes so that they can be prevented from breeding and information about this should be continuously received by the District Health Department. Dr Kumar said that for the prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya diseases, block wise micro-plans should be prepared and action should be taken. The plans should be sent to the state NVBDCP unit. Sanitation campaigns should be run by municipal corporations so that mosquitoes carrying dengue can be prevented from breeding.

Kumar said that all other departments also have important role to play for effective prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya diseases. The activities done by all the departments for dengue prevention and control should be done in a timely manner.

It was stressed that Larva preventive actions (source reduction) are an effective and suitable measure to control dengue and chikungunya diseases, for which action should be taken in the area by forming teams with the help of Municipal Corporation/Municipality ASHA workers and other departments.

To prevent dengue and chikungunya diseases from taking the form of an epidemic, fogging should be done as per requirement by the Municipal Corporation/Municipal Bodies. An appropriate and timely use of IEC resources should be ensured for public awareness and public participation. The guidelines also stated that for the prevention of dengue and chikungunya, meetings at the district level for cooperation and inter-departmental coordination between the Health Department and other departments like Municipal Corporations or the Councils, Education Department, Rural and Urban Development, Information and Public Relations Department, Public Works, Water Institute, Jal Nigam, etc., need to be organised and their minutes be sent to the State NVBDCP Unit.

Dr Kumar says that for the treatment and control of dengue, it much be ensured that the Government of India’s guidelines “National Guidelines for Clinical Management of Dengue fever” (attached) are made available to all government and private hospitals/doctors for necessary actions.

In addition, the guidelines further say that necessary actions like separation of dengue isolation yard, availability of adequate beds with prepared mosquito nets (LLIN), standard case management etc. and designate a nodal officer for the dengue isolation ward must be ensured. For proper management of dengue and chikungunya patients, the medical centres in every district should be kept fully functional with adequate health human resources like doctors, nurses etc. in them.

Dr Kumar also directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of platelets for severe dengue patients (DHF/DSS) and for timely availability of necessary materials like ELISA test kits and other testing materials in dengue testing centres.

The guidelines say that to identify dengue patients at the initial stage, fever surveys should be conducted and if dengue disease is suspected on the basis of symptoms, investigation should be done. It was also stated that in case a dengue and chikungunya patient is found, Space/Focal Spray must be done in the radius of about 50 houses around the patient’s house along with intensive fever surveillance and larva preventive actions (source reduction) in the area by the district RRT.