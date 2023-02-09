Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat visits Darbar Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Feb: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat along with his spouse paid obeisance at the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib, here, on Tuesday.

He also had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Das and had a detailed discussion about the health facilities of the state. The Mahant described the various facilities available at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The Health Minister promised a solution to the Fee Fixation issue faced by the Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences. He also said that the number of PG Seats would also be increased, which would strengthen the health facilities of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Dr Rawat and his wife bowed down at the Darbar Sahib. Mahant Devendra Das gifted him a plant of Rudraksh and a memento of Shri Darbar Sahib.

The Health Minister recalled his commitment to end Tuberculosis in the state and declared that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital will be granted a government project on the subject. A Cataract Centre would also be established at the Hospital.

The Health Minister also praised the services given by Mahant Hospital under the Ayushman Scheme. He acknowledged that the District Hospital, Pauri, and the Pauri Cluster are being run in PPP mode by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, greatly benefiting the people of the area.