Health Minister holds meeting with NHA officials in New Delhi 

There will be no problem in making Ayushman cards: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI , 23 Sept: State Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, during his stay in New Delhi , met Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and informed about the progress of the ongoing Ayushman Bhava campaign in the state. He also informed the Union Minister about the technical difficulties being faced in making the Ayushman card. On which the Union Health Minister immediately instructed the officials of the National Health Authority to solve the problem.

Dr Rawat said that he also held a meeting with the officials of the National Health Authority to remove the technical hurdles in making Ayushman cards in the state. He said that NHA officials immediately sent their team to Dehradun to resolve the technical problems being faced in making the Ayushman cards. NHA State Coordinator Uttarakhand Hridayanand Pusti, and members of the technical team are included. The NHA team reached the office of the State Health Authority on Saturday itself and along with its personnel, mapped the Common Service Centers (CSCs) across the state and removed the problems in making Ayushman cards. Now Ayushman cards have started being made in all the CSCs of the state without any problem.

DM will take command of the Ayushman Bhava campaign By Our Staff Reporter Dehradun, 23 Sept: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that District Magistrates have been made nodal officers for the implementation of the Ayushman Bhava campaign in the state. Each District Magistrate will ensure the implementation of all the components of the campaign by coordinating with the Health Department and other line departments of Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Women Empowerment and Child Development, Panchayati Raj and Urban Development in their respective districts. Apart from this, a target has also been given to make 100% Ayushman Cards and Abha IDs in every Gram Panchayat and urban ward. The District Magistrate will review the campaign every day in the districts and send the report to the government.