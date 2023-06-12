Health minister on surprise inspection of 50-bed under construction hospital in Badrinath

By Our Staff Reporter

CHAMOLI, 11 Jun: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, medical health and medical education minister , Uttarakhand conducted a surprise inspection of the 50 – bed hospital under construction at Badrinath Dham on Sunday.

Dr Rawat assured that the hospital under construction would start functioning within a year. During his visit, he instructed the departmental officers to complete the construction work in time. He also inaugurated the ‘ Hospital Janta Ke Dwar’ program organized by the Health Department in Dham.

Also, he distributed interest-free agricultural loans to hundreds of beneficiaries under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Yojana in the program organized by the Cooperative Department in Mana.

Before the surprise inspection , Dr Rawat paid obeisance at Badrinath Dham. He claimed that the state government is continuously strengthening the health facilities. “Hospitals with modern facilities are being constructed in all the four holy places of the state so that better health facilities can be provided to the pilgrims and the local people” he pointed out.

Health minister asserted that a 50 bedded ultra-modern hospital will be ready in Badrinath within a year. He also instructed the departmental officers to completely prepare the transit hostel being built in Badrinath for doctors and other medical staff by the end of month of July.

About the health fair, Dr Rajeev Sharma, chief medical officer, Chamoli said that more than 245 people from villages Mana, Bamani, Indradhara, Gajkoti, Pandukeshwar, Hanumanchatti, Benakuli were benefited in the health camp. Several specialist doctors including general surgeon, ortho surgeon, gynaecologist and paediatrician, provided free check-up of various non-communicable diseases and distributed free medicines.

During health camp several dignitaries including Gajendra Singh Rawat, president district cooperative bank, Dr MS Khati, ACMO and ophthalmologist, Dr Preeti Yadav, senior physician, Dr Ankit Bhatt, orthopaedist provided their services.