Health Minister presides over seminar  on World Blood Donor Day

Dehradun, 14 Jun: A state-level seminar organized on the theme ‘Donate blood, donate plasma, share life, share often’, was chaired by medical health and medical education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday.
The seminar was organised by Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Committee and State Blood Transfusion Council under the Health Department.
Addressing the gathering Dr Rawat said that it was a good initiative that people’s inclination towards voluntary blood donation has increased in the state. Apart from this, he said, blood donors have also registered themselves on the e-Raktkosh portal on a large scale.
The minister said that one model college and one model village will be set up in each district so that more and more people can be motivated to donate blood in the state. “100 percent blood donation will be done in these model colleges, while at least one person from each family will be registered for blood donation in the model village” he pointed out. He added that to ensure there is no shortage of blood in the state, a target has been set for voluntary blood donation this year and for registration of one and a half lakh blood donors on various portals of the central and state governments.
Dr Rawat said that in the year 2016-17, there were only 29 blood banks in the state, but now the number has been increased to 57, in which the number of state blood cells is 23, the number of central/private blood cells is 34. Also, 37 blood component separation units have been set up in the state, where different blood components are prepared and blood is made available to the patients as per their needs.
As many as 19 blood collection centers have also been set up at different places in the state so that blood can be easily made available to patients in times of emergency and there is the facility of apheresis in 22 blood cells of the province, where the same blood component is taken from the blood donor which is required by the patient.
He informed that a record 8171 blood units were collected in the blood donation Amrit Mahotsav conducted across the state from September 17 to October 01, 2022, which is the second highest blood collection in the country, while during this period 81188 people registered for blood donation on the e-Raktkosh portal.
Blood donors honoured
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 14 Jun: On World Blood Donor Day, Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat honoured representatives of various social and educational organizations conducting blood donation campaigns from time to time. During the programme, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola, Coordinator of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation Naresh Virmani, Principal of Uttaranchal University Dr Rajesh Bahuguna, Dean of Dolphin Institute of Biomedical and Natural Science Vipul Garg, Rakta Mitra Uttarakhand Mohit Sethi Ashish Yadav, District Secretary of Uttarakhand Diploma Engineer Federation, Dehradun, Dr SJ Singh, Deepak Sharma and KD Sharma, Dr Jagdish of Lal Bahadur Shastri Training Academy, Dr Nitish of Blood Center Doon Hospital and state agitator MS Khatri were honored with mementos for their cooperation in blood donation.
On World Blood Donation Day, blood donation camps have been organized at more than 40 different places across the state, where people participated in large numbers for donating blood.