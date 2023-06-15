Health Minister presides over seminar  on World Blood Donor Day

seminar

blood

health

minister

World

Blood

Donor

Day

seminar

Blood

Health

blood

blood

minister

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

blood

donor

blood

blood

blood

blood

A state-levelorganized on the theme ‘Donate, donate plasma, share life, share often’, was chaired by medicaland medical educationDr Dhan Singh Rawat on the occasion ofon Wednesday.Thewas organised by Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Committee and StateTransfusion Council under theDepartment.Addressing the gathering Dr Rawat said that it was a good initiative that people’s inclination towards voluntarydonation has increased in the state. Apart from this, he said,donors have also registered themselves on the e-Raktkosh portal on a large scale.Thesaid that one model college and one model village will be set up in each district so that more and more people can be motivated to donatein the state. “100 percentdonation will be done in these model colleges, while at least one person from each family will be registered fordonation in the model village” he pointed out. He added that to ensure there is no shortage ofin the state, a target has been set for voluntarydonation this year and for registration of one and a half lakhdonors on various portals of the central and state governments.Dr Rawat said that in the year 2016-17, there were only 29banks in the state, but now the number has been increased to 57, in which the number of statecells is 23, the number of central/privatecells is 34. Also, 37component separation units have been set up in the state, where differentcomponents are prepared andis made available to the patients as per their needs.As many as 19collection centers have also been set up at different places in the state so thatcan be easily made available to patients in times of emergency and there is the facility of apheresis in 22cells of the province, where the samecomponent is taken from thewhich is required by the patient.He informed that a record 8171units were collected in thedonation Amrit Mahotsav conducted across the state from September 17 to October 01, 2022, which is the second highestcollection in the country, while during this period 81188 people registered fordonation on the e-Raktkosh portal.