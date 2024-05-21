Health Secretary conducts onsite inspection of arrangements at Kedarnath

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rudraprayag, 20 May: Secretary, Health, and in charge of Kedarnath Yatra, Dr R Rajesh Kumar is on a three-day visit to the district. Today, he inspected the preparations and facilities in Kedarnath Dham. He said that the state government is fully committed to ensuring a smooth, safe and uninterrupted Yatra for the pilgrims.

During the inspection of the slide zone at Sirohbagarh, he directed the Executive Engineer, National Highways, and District Administration officials to make adequate arrangements to deal with any landslides. He observed that the district border (Rudraprayag) starts from Sirohbagarh and this area is very sensitive. In such a situation, even in light rain, the road gets blocked due to debris. He asked them to deploy JCB machines round the clock at all vulnerable sites along the Yatra route. The contact numbers of the JCB operators should also be made available to all administrative officers so that, if the traffic route is blocked, the blockage can be got cleared for traffic at the earliest.

Rajesh Kumar also inspected various wards of the district hospital and took stock of the facilities and arrangements being provided. He instructed the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Superintendent that in case of any medical need, devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham should be treated on priority. He reminded that 180 doctors have been deployed in all the four Dhams for treatment. He also sought information about the doctors deployed for Kedarnath Yatra arrangements. He gave instructions to speedily install the CT Scan machine provided to the district hospital.

The Secretary also issued instructions to the Municipality, Nagar Panchayat and District Panchayat for better cleanliness and sanitation arrangements at various stops of the Yatra route. Along with this, instructions were also given to the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan to ensure proper drinking water arrangements at various stops along the Yatra route.

The Secretary also inspected various establishments of Rudraprayag city and instructed hotels, businesses and traders to make proper arrangements for food items and not keep them in the open. He directed them to pay special attention to cleanliness and quality of food items. He also heard the problems being faced by the traders. They complained of lack of amenities like drinking water and toilets in Rudraprayag main market, for which the Secretary ordered necessary action.

District Magistrate Dr Saurav Gaharwar and Superintendent of Police Vishakha Ashok Badhane also met the Secretary. The District Magistrate shared information regarding the facilities and arrangements being provided by the District Administration and various departments for the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath. Superintendent Badhane shared information regarding the traffic plan.

Chief Medical Officer Dr HCS Martolia informed him that five medical officers have been deployed from other districts for the Kedarnath Yatra and nine medical officers and one ortho doctor have been deployed from Rudraprayag district. Also, 19 pharmacists from other districts and 2 from Rudraprayag, and 8 health doctors and 5 junior doctors have also been deployed.