Health Secy directs action against hospitals for negligence in treatment of Dengue cases

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar has written letters to the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts to ensure that effective measures are taken to curb the spread of Dengue. He also directed them to take strict action against the hospitals and health care centres for any negligence in treatment of Dengue in the state.

In the letter, Kumar said that they would be well aware that Dengue infection is spreading rapidly in the state. He also reminded them that the patients suffering from dengue are receiving treatment in various government and private hospitals. To recover, it is necessary to provide timely and standard treatment.

Further reminding them that a standard clinical advisory has been issued on 4 September, 2023, he said that strict adherence to it should be ensured in the state for effective control of Dengue. They were also directed by the Health Secretary to regularly monitor the medical facilities available for Dengue treatment in all government and private hospitals and to monitor the health condition of Dengue patients receiving treatment by deputing officers/employees at their level. Kumar emphasised that, if any case of negligence by any hospital in treatment comes to their notice, then punitive action should be taken against the said hospital.

Besides this, Dr Kumar took to the field to see for himself the ground situation. Along with other officers, he visited the homes of local Dengue affected families in Dharampur, Race Course, Ajabpur and Nehru Colony and took stock of the situation. He also visited the Community Health Centre in Raipur for an onsite inspection. Several flaws were observed by him and necessary instructions given on the spot to the officials concerned.