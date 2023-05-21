Health Secy offers prayers at Shri Darbar Sahib

Health

On Saturday,Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar and Registrar, Uttarakhand Nursing Council, Dr Ram Kumar offered their obeisance at. TheSecretary and the Registrar had a formal meeting with Mahant Devendra Das. They had detailed discussions on how to makefacilities and nursing services better in Uttarakhand.

They both highly praised the quality healthcare services provided by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. They said that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is a trusted and credible partner of Uttarakhand State government.

Dr Ram Kumar said that in strengthening of the health services, the role of Nursing Staff is significant along with the Doctors. He said that it’s a big task to recruit efficient nurses along with doctors to improve the health services of Uttarakhand State. Mahant Devendra Dass explained in detail the works and achievements of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences and SGRRIM&HS School of Nursing.