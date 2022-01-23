Health workers felicitated by Governor Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Jan: Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and First Lady Gurmit Kaur, were administered the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. On this occasion, the Governor facilitated the health workers doing excellent work during the COVID period. Verifier Sushil Bijalwan from Primary Health Center (PHC) Kalsi for excellent operation of covin Portal, Anurag Uniyal, Verifier from PHC Raipur for excellent operation of covid Portal, Pyaar Singh from Vaccine Transport Team of Doiwala PHC and Alam Iftikhar from Primary Health Center Vikas Nagar for covid-19 sampling and vaccination were awarded. The Governor has appealed that all the people of the state must get the vaccination done. We have to make all the people aware about this. We have to take care that no person remains without vaccination. Vaccination is the only defense which will save us from this invisible enemy. Lt-General Singh thanked all the frontline workers and health workers for conducting the vaccination campaign successfully. The Governor said that the Health Warriors are working on war footing against the pandemic COVID-19. Every health worker, frontline worker, policeman, media personnel played an important role in the fight against Covid-19. Health Warriors showed utmost sacrifice and dedication in the covid period. We are all indebted to the Health Warriors. He added that all the district magistrates are requested to soon achieve the target of 100 percent of the second dose of covid vaccination in all the districts of the state. On this occasion, the officials of the Health Department informed that the Covid-19 vaccination program is being successfully conducted in Uttarakhand from 16 January 2021. In the state, 100% population above 18 years of age has received the first dose of covid-19 vaccination on 17 October 2021. Every day 800 to 1000 vaccination sessions are being conducted in the state. A total of 15298825 doses have been given in the state so far. The first dose 8378751 (98.07%) has been given to the population above 15 years of age in the state. 6796276 (81.1%) of the population above 15 years of age in the state have been given the second dose. 123798 (22.50%) prevention doses have been given to health care workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age in the state. 370174 (58.9%) children in the age group of 15 to 17 years have been given the first dose in the state.