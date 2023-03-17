Heavy rains in hills, drizzle in Doon as weather takes turn

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Mar: The weather suddenly took a turn this afternoon in Uttarakhand and it rained heavily in the hills. Mussoorie too witnessed heavy rain and hailstorm while Dehradun experienced light drizzle and strong winds through the afternoon hours. Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Nainital also received heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rains and hailstorm in the hills over the next five days. It has also predicted snowfall at heights more than 3,500 metres. The State Weather Centre has also issued a yellow alert for rain and hailstorms in the mountainous areas.

Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Centre, said that there may be light to moderate rains in the hills of Uttarakhand from 16 to 20 March. Along with this, there can be a possibility of danger to life and property due to hailstorm and lightning. At the same time, its effect will be seen in the plains as well. Light rains with strong winds are likely in areas like Dehradun and other areas in the plains with a drop in mercury. However, reports suggest that snow has been rapidly melting in Kedar Valley and other high mountains despite cool weather over the past few days.