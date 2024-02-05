Heist attempted at jewelery shop, one held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: An attempt was made to rob a jewelery shop by three armed miscreants in Vikas Nagar area. One of them has been arrested. Intensive checking is being done at all the checkpoints/barriers of the district to nab the remaining 2 accused. All checkpoints have been sealed. On receiving information about a big criminal from Saharanpur being involved, the SSP himself left for the spot.