Heist attempted at jewelery shop, one held

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 4 Feb: An attempt was made to rob a jewelery shop by three armed miscreants in Vikas Nagar area. One of them has been arrested. Intensive checking is being done at all the checkpoints/barriers of the district to nab the remaining 2 accused. All checkpoints have been sealed. On receiving information about a big criminal from Saharanpur being involved, the SSP himself left for the spot.
Besides, all police station in-charges have been instructed to conduct effective checking in their respective areas to search for suspects and arrest the accused. He also made it clear that there should be no negligence in this matter. If any kind of negligence is found during checking, then strict action will be taken against those concerned.