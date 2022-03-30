‘Helmet Man’ appeals to two-wheeler drivers to wear helmets

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: At the request of Deputy Inspector General of Police / Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, and the Superintendent of Police, Traffic, the Helmet Man of India, Raghavendra Kumar, arrived at Radio FM, here, today.

A special appeal was made to the general public to use helmets on mandatory basis while driving two-wheelers. He was welcomed by the SSP in his office premises.

Also, a hundred helmets have been provided to Traffic Police, Dehradun, by Himalaya Wellness Company, Clement Town.

The Helmet Man recalled the death of his friend in a road accident in 2014. It affected him so much that he took a vow to end the deaths due to head injury in road accidents. With this objective, Raghavendra Kumar started distributing helmets to the drivers of vehicles without helmets on the road, which mission he still continues. He even sold his house for this purpose.

After the welcome, an awareness rally was taken out by the traffic police. It was flagged off by the SSP. The bike rally began from the office of the SSP went along Buddha Chowk – Darshanlal Chowk – Tehsil Chowk – Prince Chowk – Saharanpur Chowk on to Niranjanpur Mandi. Along with distributing helmets at various intersections, pamphlets related to traffic rules were also handed out to make drivers aware.

On 30 March, information regarding road accidents and use of helmets will be provided to the students studying in schools of Dehradun by the Helmet Man.