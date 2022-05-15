Hemkund Sahib portals to open on 22 May

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: The portals of the famous Sikh Gurdwara, Hemkund Sahib, are set to open on 22 May. The first group of pilgrims for the Hemkund Sahib will be flagged off from Rishikesh on 19 May by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Governor and the CM will honour the Panj Pyaras on this occasion and then flag off the Yatra. Cabinet Ministers Prem Chand Aggarwal and Subodh Uniyal and Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain will also be present on this occasion.

Before setting off for the Yatra, the group will also participate in a Kirtan at Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib in Rishikesh. Local people are also expected to participate in large numbers.