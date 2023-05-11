Hemophilia patient undergoes successful Eye Surgery at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 May: A successful cataract operation on the eye of a child suffering from Hemophilia was performed at Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant. The disorder relates to uncontrolled bleeding.

The child is now completely cured and has been discharged from the hospital.

Two-year-old Adrik, a resident of Sitarganj (Udham Singh Nagar), was afflicted by cataract since birth. His case was complicated as he was suffering from Hemophilia A, which is a hereditary bleeding disorder caused by lack of blood clotting factor VIII.

Adrik’s parents consulted several hospitals but returned disappointed. They then decided to consult doctors at Himalayan Hospital. Here they met Senior Eye Surgeon, Dr Renu Dhasmana, and apprised her about the condition of the child.

After examining the child’s report, Dr Renu Dhasmana informed the parents that there was risk involved in the operation as the child was suffering from Hemophilia A, which is a condition relating to deficiency of factor VIII. Without enough factor VIII, the blood would not clot properly to control bleeding.

After getting the consent of the family members, under the supervision of Dr Aavriti of Onco Hematology, Factor VIII deficiency was corrected through medicine.

Thereafter, under the leadership of Dr Renu Dhasmana, the team including Dr Veena Asthana, Dr Amit, Dr Kritika from the Department of Anesthesia, performed the Cataract Operation on the child’s eye.

Subsequent to the operation, the child was kept under the supervision of doctors for a few days. The child was discharged once the team was convinced that he was completely healed.

Senior Eye Surgeon Dr Renu Dhasmana informed that Hemophilia is a disorder in which blood does not clot normally. As a result, excessive bleeding occurs after any surgery. Treatment consists of medications to improve blood clotting. Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant has all the modern facilities to perform surgery on such patients.