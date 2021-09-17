Hero Motocorp gifts 13 Ambulances to State Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: In keeping with its commitment towards supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp Ltd – the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters – today handed over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand.

As part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare”, the initiative aims to help strengthen the healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Flagging off these ambulances, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, at his residence here, today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The pandemic has accentuated the need for healthcare and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for their significant contribution in supporting and strengthening the medical infrastructure in the state. These efforts are helping to provide immediate relief to the frontline workers and the communities most impacted by Covid-19. We appeal to other corporates around the country to come together and extend their support to the governments to handle this unprecedented crisis.”

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “An unwavering commitment towards the safety and wellbeing of society has always been an integral part of our philosophy at Hero MotoCorp. In keeping with this commitment, we have been partnering with various state governments and health departments to provide sustainable relief measures for the people in several parts of the country. The ambulances provided by Hero MotoCorp in Uttarakhand will not only help communities during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic; these will also go a long way in providing the much-needed infrastructual support at the time of any future health-related emergencies.”

Other initiatives of the corporation are: eight specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) donated; in Haridwar, the company also partnered with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to strengthen their healthcare system with a 122 bed COVID-19 hospital; and provided its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff. Also, it has launched a project under which 10,000 doses of vaccines will be administered in a phased manner to the people in Haridwar. As part of another similar vaccination drive, Hero MotoCorp is partnering with the local health department to facilitate vaccination for specially-abled people in the district.