Hero MotoCorp partners Haridwar Mission for Covid relief

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 28 Apr: Under its CSR platform ‘Hero WeCare’, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK), here, to strengthen their healthcare system and response to Covid-19.

The company is supporting the healthcare infrastructure of the Mission to boost the capacity of rapid-response teams and other emergency medical facilities. It will also help to deploy an immediate health preparedness plan to mitigate the spread of the corona virus in the region of Haridwar.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp is also providing its motorcycles and scooters for safe personal commuting by health workers and medical staff in four hospitals in Uttarakhand and other states including Delhi & NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In addition to these, it has also contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana. The company has been donating PPE Kits to the health authorities in various states for use by health workers.

C Ravishankar , District Magistrate, Haridwar, said, “We appreciate the special efforts extended by Hero MotoCorp to tide over the challenges emanating from Covid-19 pandemic. I urge other companies to also extend a similar helping hand so that our efforts to contain the virus and economic hardships are strengthened.”

Swami Dayadhipananda aka Dr Shivakumar Maharaj, Medical Superintendent, RKMS Haridwar, said, “ The support of Hero MotoCorp will keep our Mission strong and we will continue to take care of our patients, help save lives and protect our communities with the help of this collaboration.”

Meanwhile, the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Haridwar, has the following facilities: 90 Beds with oxygen in the wards (Private, Semi Private and General); 16 Beds with oxygen and portable Ventilator facility in the Emergency Ward; 8 Beds with oxygen & BIPAP Machine in the COVID ICU; 8 Beds with Ventilator in the COVID ICU (Level 3); 24*7 Lab, CT Scan; 5 Operation Theatres.