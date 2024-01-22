HESCO lauded for Nagthat works

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Jan: HESCO hosted a meeting with the villagers from Nagthat area under the TDH project. At the meeting, various works done in Nagthat area during the last five years were discussed.

The Chief Guest at the meeting was Prof Dr Durgesh Pant, DG, UCOST. Former Khat president of Nagthat area, Gajendra Singh Chauhan, expressed his gratitude to HESCO that many institutions and government are working in Nagthat area, but the level of work which HESCO has done is incomparable. As a result, the livelihood of the people has improved a lot On one hand, goat rearing increased people’s inclination towards animal husbandry, and besides this, women have been trained in value addition techniques of local products in the fruit training unit set up by HESCO in Nagthat . The youth are getting employment based on local resources and with the help of HESCO , the problem of the villages facing water scarcity was also solved.

Chief Guest Dr Pant, DG UCOST, on this occasion distributed sweaters to 54 children of primary school, Nagthat. Senior scientists of HESCO, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Dr Kiran Negi, Dr Reema Pant, Vinod Khati, Dr Himani Purohit, former Khat President of Nagthat area, Gajendra Singh were among those present.