High Command will decide on RS candidate: Madan Kaushik

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 28 Apr: BJP State President Madan Kaushik stated today that discussions are underway in the party over probable names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Seat falling vacant soon.

Kaushik was addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters this morning. Kaushik said that two rounds of discussions have already taken place and, by the end of this week, the State BJP would finalise 6 names and send the list to the Central leadership. The Central Parliamentary Board would finalise the name of the BJP candidate from Uttarakhand for the Rajya Sabha. In response to a question, Kaushik said that, as far as the Uttarakhand BJP is concerned, it would send names of only local party leaders for the Rajya Sabha. However, it is up to the Central Party leadership to decide the final name and whether it would be a local leader or someone from another state. He added that the Central leadership had asked the Uttarakhand BJP to send the names of local leaders only.

It may be recalled that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta is completing his six year term in the Rajya Sabha at the end of this month and, thereafter, the seat will fall vacant. With BJP having 47 members in the State Assembly and all the five Lok Sabha MPs in its kitty, the victory of BJP candidate is certain.

Kaushik also disclosed that, on the basis of certain parameters fixed by the Government of India under its aspirational districts scheme, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar have been declared backward and identified for development schemes and projects under the scheme (Akankshi Zila Yojana). The Centre had asked its ministers to visit each of these identified districts and review the progress of the schemes and look at how these could be improved on parameters such as education status and health, etc. A central minister has already visited Udham Singh Nagar district and stayed there for 3 days. Union Minister Piyush Goyal would arrive today and stay in Haridwar for three days, where he would hold a series of the meetings with the officials, the office bearers of the party as well as prominent people and discuss ways and means to speed up development on the basis of the parameters that had been fixed under the scheme. The BJP State President claimed that, for BJP, public interest and welfare are paramount. The Uttarakhand Government is also sincerely working with this philosophy. He further claimed that the BJP Government is committed to eradication of corruption and some recent actions indicated that it was serious in this regard.

BJP State Media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, BJP Secretary Aditya Chauhan and state spokesperson Ravindra Jugran were also present at the press conference.