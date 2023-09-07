High Court orders CBI inquiry into Corbett tree felling case

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 6 Sep: In a development that may increase the difficulties for former Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into the case of illegal tree felling and illegal construction in Pakhro Range of Corbett National Park.

The High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into the illegal felling of trees in Corbett Park and construction. It will not only be trouble for Harak Singh but also for some present and former top IFS officers. The CBI inquiry has been ordered by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Verma.

It may be recalled that the case had been heard and the judgement was reserved last week by the Court. Currently, the case is being investigated by the state vigilance department. Not satisfied with the progress of the probe, Dehradun resident Anu Pant had filed a PIL seeking a CBI inquiry into the case. The petition had alleged that the government was trying to save some top officers and former minister in this case. At present, only one IFS officer, Kishan Chand, has been arrested by the Vigilance Department in the case, while others have been not mentioned in the report. This has drawn some criticism of the government by the court.