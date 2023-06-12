Higher Education Secretary on four-day visit to Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh , 11 Jun: Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Personnel and Vigilance, Higher Education , Information Technology, Council of Ministers, Information was on four – day district tour on Sunday. He inspected the apple orchard of farmer Manoj Khadayat by reaching Sintholi village under Vin block of the district during his visit .

During his visit , farmer Manoj Khadayat requested for support system trellis for apples. The secretary instructed Varun Chaudhary, chief development officer to provide help for the support system of apples.

An on-site inspection of fish ponds in Tharkot, Poultry Farm located in Vin, Saras Market located in Pithoragarh was done by the Secretary under Development Block Vin on Saturday. During the inspection, Chief Horticulture Officer Triloki Rai, Pritam Bhatt from Ripe Project, and other officials were present.