Highlander will remain highlander

By Vipul Dhasmana

Dehradun, 18 April: Versatile actor Anupam Kher has said that he re-lived his childhood in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, as the place reminded him of his growing years in Shimla.

Recalling his stay, having reached Mumbai after completing his shoot for a film, Anupam Kher extended his gratitude towards the Indian Army and the civilian citizens of Lansdowne, and said that he resided in the scenic beauty of Uttarakhand for fifty days amidst wonderful people in Lansdowne.

“I, from my bottom of my heart would like to thank the people of Lansdowne on behalf of the 240 members of my film production team for their love and affection”, he said.

Lansdowne has an important role to play in the forthcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’, the directorial debut of Anupam Kher. He has promised to hold the premiere of his film in Lansdowne, soon.

Kher posted the above emotions in a video on social media.

It may be recalled that during the shoot of this film, Kher posted many beautiful videos of his stay in this picturesque township.