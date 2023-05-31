Highlighting Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed nine years in office. The BJP has launched a month long programme across the country to acquaint people with the achievements of his government. This is particularly necessary as there is just another year to go before the next Lok Sabha elections.

One level at which the achievements will be presented is India’s position on a number of parameters in the global context. Modi’s second stint, in particular, has been a difficult one, with the world reeling from the aftershocks of the Covid pandemic and the total disruption of the international economy consequent to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. That the Indian economy has continued to grow and has the highest growth rate among major countries is not by chance – it has much to do with Modi’s handling of the crises. It is no wonder that his detractors, instead, try to belittle these achievements by coming up with reports and surveys of mostly foreign origin on social disparities, communal discord, lack of ‘freedoms’, etc.

Another level of accomplishments involves the numerous schemes directly targeted to economically and socially empower every section of India’s citizenry. These are numerous and most have achieved their goals in a manner not seen before. These have made a real difference to people’s lives as they have been orientated not as mere giveaways but as incentives for them to make efforts in certain desirable directions. Eventually, at election time, these will play a major role in the way votes are cast.

Even as many of the benefits are quite tangible in everyday life, many others require quite sophisticated elucidation by experts, as these involve fundamental reforms in the way India is governed. It is very easy to show these in bad light by articulating the woes of numerous vested interests that are adversely affected – as was the case with the farm laws, CAA, etc.

The opposition parties are concerned about the image of invincibility that Modi has developed, which makes most people take for granted that he will win a third term. Fortunately for the BJP, its recent defeats in state elections will have shaken it out of any complacency in this regard. The focus on defeating him will be on mathematical equations – uniting the votes against him, as is presently being suggested, by putting up a single opposition candidate in every constituency. In other words, smaller parties will be required to surrender their future for the ‘greater cause’ of bringing Modi down. Actually, the greater threat to the BJP is its extreme fringe of supporters who are fully capable of alienating the majority middle-of-the-road voters with their antics. That is not the narrative that Modi wants included among his achievements.