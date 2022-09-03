Hill entrepreneur receives praise from Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 2 Sep: Shankar Singh Bisht called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. Bisht is an entrepreneur of District Bageshwar and, through self-employment, various types of food products are being prepared by him at his home.

Along with providing employment to 8 to 10 people, he is also training people as Master Trainer in many villages. Through his self-employment, Bisht is earning Rs 70-80 thousand per month.

Lt-General Singh said that Bisht is an inspiration to other entrepreneurs due to his hard work and dedication. By adopting self-employment, while the vision of self-reliant India would be realised, it would also help in preventing migration. Migration in the hill districts of Uttarakhand is a challenge. Self-employment can prove to be a game changer to overcome it. He said that Bisht is an inspiration and model for others in hilly areas.

The Governor said that, during his visit to Bageshwar district, he met Bisht and inquired about his work, since then he was very impressed by his work. Shankar Bisht also presented his products to the Governor. The Governor said that there is a need to pay some attention to the packaging and branding of the products. He stated that all possible help would be provided to Bisht in the direction of taking forward self-employment.