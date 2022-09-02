Hilton’s School takes ‘Swachchta’ Oath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: As part of the ‘Swachchta Pakhwada’ initiative of the Government of India, Hilton’s School is actively participating from 1 to 15 September.

The Head Boy, Anubhav Semwal, with the staff and students pledged to take preventive measures by strictly maintaining Covid-19 protocols.

The students will participate in the following upcoming events – awareness on the importance of hand washing, personal hygiene and sanitisation, wearing of masks and social distancing. Students will distribute masks and sanitisers, design posters, pamphlets and write slogans on Water Conservation. They will also participate in painting, skits, poems and essay writing competitions on the theme.

An exhibition of articles and art work done by the children will be displayed and prizes distributed at the culmination of the programme.

Staff, students and their families will be involved in this meaningful programme.