Himagaman Productions launched with screening of 4 Short Films

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: Himagaman Productions hosted its first screening event at Doon International School, Curzon Road, here, on Sunday.

The event was held to screen and celebrate four short films made by the production house.

Philanthropist Dr S Farooq and DS Mann, Chairman of Doon International School, were the Guests of Honour at the event. The films that were screened have been written and directed by Shubham Dhiman, a 22 year old filmmaker from the city.

Prior to the screening, young actor Naomi Nauriyal gave the welcome address. Lighting of the ceremonial lamp was done by Dr Farooq, DS Mann, Afzal Khan, Bobby Cash and Satish Sharma.

The four films screened were ‘Vaapsi’, ‘Trishna’, ‘Qais Laila’ and ‘Pieces of Partition’.

Vaapsi is a story of the relationship between a father and his two sons who reunite because of the Covid lockdown. Trishna is a conflict of love and passion, relationship and career. It portrays how the decisions made in young age become regretful for lovers when they understand life. Qais Laila is a modern adaptation of Laila Majnu told from Laila’s perspective. Pieces of Partition tells the story of Veera, who deals with the conflict of love and family in the times of the India-Pakistan partition.

Dr Farooq, in his speech, appreciated the efforts made by young minds of Doon. He wished the team best of luck for its future endeavours.

Director Shubham Dhiman proposed the vote of thanks.

Actors Suryansh, Ajay Mehta, Mohd Reza, Harshit Verma, Amaan Iqbal, Bhupendra Taneja were present amongst others.

Himagaman is a venture that is headed by Shubham Dhiman and Dr Anjali Nauriyal, a senior journalist, actor and author.

The event was sponsored by ONGC, Garhwal Post, Punjab National Bank, Anupam Nagalia, Dr Gaurav Luthra amongst others.

Author Alok Joshi and students of Doon International School were especially present for the screening.