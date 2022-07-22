Himalaya celebrates Harela with Forest Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jul: Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal was the Chief Guest at a Hareal tree planting programme organised by Himalaa Wellness Company, here. On the occasion he was presented 500 bamboo saplings and 250 seed balls for plantation in the forest areas.

The Minister promised that he would earmark land in the forest where tree plantation could be done and one could dedicate trees planted to anyone, including family members. Harela is a folk festival that is celebrated during the rainy season. This is a unique example of the relationship between humans and the environment.

Present on the occasion were Kusum Kandwal, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Women Commission, and others.

President of Himalaya Wellness Dr S Farooq thanked the minister for sparing his valuable time and participating in the Harela festival. Dr Farooq also spoke about the properties of various plants and presented articles made of herbs.